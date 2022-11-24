ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin

WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

A cat family at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter has an unusual story: Ginny was so determined to find homes for her kittens that she brought them to the ACO! Ginny is about two years old, quiet and gentle; she has been spayed, vaccinated, and tested negative for FIC/ FeLV. Her daughter Aurora is also a black short-hair and has a little patch of white under her chin. She is friendly and playful and has also been spayed and vaccinated. Information about these and other adoptable pets is at www.Petfinder.com. To inquire about any of them, or to report a lost or found pet, please call 508-252-5421 ext. 126.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
Lindsey’s Family Restaurant to close after 74 years

This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
Dianna Carney

How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!

You're invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Historic Plymouth!Photo by(Photo by Brigitte Tohm) (PLYMOUTH, MA) For those living in Plymouth, the holiday season is filled with lights, decorations, and trees adorned with ornaments. But, if you were a Plymouth resident in 1659, you'd be seen as a real rebel for celebrating Christmas in such an "offensive way". Christmas trees were seen as so despicable, that at one point you may have been cited or even arrested for honoring the festive holiday in such a cheerful way!
Tuesday, November 29: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
'Shoebert' the gray seal now starring in new children's book

BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that became a celebrity in Massachusetts in September after it crawled out of a pond and waddled to the city's police station is now starring in a new children's book. The grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, spent over a week in Beverly's Shoe Pond,...
