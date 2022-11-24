Read full article on original website
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Memorial blood drive in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 28’s hometown heroes are continuing a tradition that saves lives. The memorial blood drive took place in York on Friday, Nov. 25, in memory of two fallen firefighters. Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller, who lost their lives in vehicle crashes, worked...
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
abc27.com
Fundraising campaign announced for welcome center in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center. Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
abc27.com
Red Cross responds to Lebanon apartment building after water break
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the American Red Cross, on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, after receiving reports of a water main break and building collapse.
fox29.com
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
Yorkblog
Horn Farm Center’s lessons: Foraging for food and rope making from plants.
Five of my students twist dogbane stems in their hands. But it’s not as easy as Wilson Alvarez, our guide, makes it look. While the cord seems to magically drop out of Alvarez’s fingers, our stems rebel against our awkward twisting. We’re attempting to make rope — a practice dating back to Native Americans from our area.
lebtown.com
State awards $3 million in redevelopment grants to local applicants
The state has awarded $3 million in grants to Lebanon County firms as part of its 2022 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program, operated by the state’s Office of the Budget, targets the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to its official website.
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
abc27.com
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
pahomepage.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
We should remember the needy all year long | PennLive letters
The Rev. William Sloan Coffin Jr., speaking at a state Pastors Conference in Camp Hill 30 years ago said the too often we tolerate injustice so that later we can “pour out our hearts in charity.” He was right. As we enter the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah...
