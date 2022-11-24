ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Memorial blood drive in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 28’s hometown heroes are continuing a tradition that saves lives. The memorial blood drive took place in York on Friday, Nov. 25, in memory of two fallen firefighters. Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller, who lost their lives in vehicle crashes, worked...
YORK, PA
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
FOX 43

Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fundraising campaign announced for welcome center in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center. Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Gardens

The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Red Cross responds to Lebanon apartment building after water break

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the American Red Cross, on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, after receiving reports of a water main break and building collapse.
LEBANON, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)

Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Yorkblog

Horn Farm Center’s lessons: Foraging for food and rope making from plants.

Five of my students twist dogbane stems in their hands. But it’s not as easy as Wilson Alvarez, our guide, makes it look. While the cord seems to magically drop out of Alvarez’s fingers, our stems rebel against our awkward twisting. We’re attempting to make rope — a practice dating back to Native Americans from our area.
HALLAM, PA
lebtown.com

State awards $3 million in redevelopment grants to local applicants

The state has awarded $3 million in grants to Lebanon County firms as part of its 2022 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program, operated by the state’s Office of the Budget, targets the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to its official website.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
YORK COUNTY, PA

