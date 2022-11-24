PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.

