brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
brproud.com
18-year-old woman admits to robbing several businesses in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman tells investigators of her involvement in several area robberies after her arrest Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Eriel Tyson was arrested Sunday night before 10 p.m. after allegedly robbing a Florida Boulevard business while armed. Tyson allegedly took “an undisclosed amount of money” before leaving.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Third arrest made in teen’s shooting death at Gonzales gas station
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. Jamal Holloway, 18, of Prairieville, was arrested the day after Thanksgiving in Sorrento. “Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 27. Deputies believe the shooting happened at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, which is near South Flannery Road, around 1:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
brproud.com
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
brproud.com
‘You aren’t getting my blood,’ Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police was checking for speeders on I-10 East last week when a truck allegedly flew by at over 100 mph. The truck was clocked at 106 mph near the Essen Ln. overpass. The trooper followed the truck which...
theadvocate.com
Update: Three accused of role in slaying of St. Amant teen arrested
Three youths wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old St. Amant High senior described as a model for others have been arrested, Gonzales police said Monday. One of them, Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window, police said.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
postsouth.com
One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop
One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
BRPD searching for missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving night, November 24. According to BRPD, Yohance Jones, 22, was last seen in the King’s Hill Avenue area on Thursday, Nov. 24. Anyone...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office found reasons to stop a 2011 Mercedes Benz SUV at Creek Hollow Ct. and Hagerstown Dr. The affidavit states that the SUV driven by Colby Howell, 18, of Baton Rouge, had covered...
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
