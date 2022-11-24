ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old woman admits to robbing several businesses in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman tells investigators of her involvement in several area robberies after her arrest Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Eriel Tyson was arrested Sunday night before 10 p.m. after allegedly robbing a Florida Boulevard business while armed. Tyson allegedly took “an undisclosed amount of money” before leaving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third arrest made in teen’s shooting death at Gonzales gas station

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. Jamal Holloway, 18, of Prairieville, was arrested the day after Thanksgiving in Sorrento. “Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 27. Deputies believe the shooting happened at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, which is near South Flannery Road, around 1:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Update: Three accused of role in slaying of St. Amant teen arrested

Three youths wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old St. Amant High senior described as a model for others have been arrested, Gonzales police said Monday. One of them, Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window, police said.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop

One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy