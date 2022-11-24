ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday

SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive...
Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
