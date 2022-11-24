Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WDAM-TV
JCSD reserved deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Reserved Deputy Joey Davis is at home with his family after responding to the call that ended with gunshot wounds in both of his legs.
Man arrested after reportedly point gun at Mississippi deputies during welfare check
A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check. Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
WDAM-TV
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman
The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 11/28
WDAM-TV
Reserved deputies play an “integral part on the response team in Jones Co.”
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy that was shot in Wednesday’s night shooting was at the scene as a volunteer. Lance Chancellor, administrator for the JCSD said Deputy Joey Davis is a reserved deputy, and they face the same daily risks and danger as full-time deputies, but they do it without pay.
