ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

One person killed in Gulfport car crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County

There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV

Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting

Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Bells are ringing...
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting

The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman

The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

10pm Headlines 11/28

There are many ways that people can give back to their communities. After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Orthopedic and sports medicine program. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As high school football teams gear up...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy