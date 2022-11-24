ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
wajr.com

DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers are reporting that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA By Thomas Porter

Seneca Rocks are one of the best-known landmarks in West Virginia. They are a prominent and visually striking rock formation rising nearly 900 feet above the confluence of Seneca Creek with the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River. In 1943 and 1944, the 10th Mountain Division...
WBOY

Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Lootpress

The Democrat Party Leadership in West Virginia is Out of Touch

Nationwide the Red wave that was predicted for election day didn’t materialize. However, in West Virginia, it did. In the House of Delegates, the GOP won ten more seats, pushing their supermajority to 88 seats, while Democrats will now hold only 12. At least four incumbent Democrats lost, and Democrats did not put-up candidates in 21 races. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
