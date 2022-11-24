Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum to hold Celebrity Art Auction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will be holding its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction this Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food.
WLUC
Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season. “Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.
WLUC
Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
WLUC
15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines. Plus... 15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and...
WLUC
UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holiday season is in full swing U.P. animal shelters remind everyone that bringing home a pet for Christmas may not be the best decision. Alger County Animal Shelter Caregiver Alexis Downing says while it may seem like a fun way to surprise...
WLUC
Zero Degrees Gallery features art by Marquette Senior High School student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery. Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world. Leo Barch...
WLUC
UP nonprofit supports veterans homes for Giving Tuesday
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A nonprofit is asking you to go online and donate, to help give U.P. veterans something special to look forward to. D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is one of two veteran’s homes in the U.P. chosen by the Superior Health Foundation to support during this year’s Giving Tuesday. The non-profit chose to raise money for the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
New Glass Blocks in Pier at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Gives Amazing View Into Lake Superior
The Ore Dock at the Lower Harbor in Marquette is one of the most striking spots in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to visit. Located along Lakeshore Drive, the Ore Docks at the Lower Harbor are now a focal point of a multi-use trail system and park. As part of the continued...
WLUC
Negaunee Miners watch party celebrates teamwork
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Community supported the Negaunee Miners Football Team as it played for a state championship Friday afternoon. Local businesses like Jackson’s Pit held watch parties during the game. The Miners took on Grand Rapids West Catholic for the MHSAA Division Six State Championship. “We’re...
WLUC
Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain. This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is...
WLUC
NMU holds First Nations Food Taster
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Native American Student Association (NASA) of Northern Michigan University held a food-tasting event at the Northern Center Monday evening. Serving up foods like bison, wild rice, squash, and venison allowed the community to try some of the food the first settlers of the Great Lakes traditionally enjoyed. The NASA president says this event is an opportunity to learn about indigenous communities, their history, culture and food.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WLUC
MAPS board hears Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians comment against Redmen nickname
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools board members heard public comment about the Redmen nickname at Monday night’s meeting. Austin Lowes, Acting Chairman of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, wrote a letter to the board, asking them to remove the school’s Redmen nickname. In 2019,...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase, increases DPW wages
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to approve two items of new business on Monday. City commissioners approved a plan to purchase a used fire truck to add to its fleet. The commission agreed that purchasing a new truck for $48,000 or less will help the city get by until it’s time to replace current trucks.
WLUC
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
Pedestrian dead after Upper Peninsula hit-and-run, suspect identified
ISHPEMING, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run after several days of investigation in the Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the Ishpeming Police Department has identified the person responsible for a car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred near 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 23.
WLUC
Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.
Comments / 0