Escanaba, MI

WLUC

UP Children’s Museum to hold Celebrity Art Auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will be holding its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction this Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season. “Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holiday season is in full swing U.P. animal shelters remind everyone that bringing home a pet for Christmas may not be the best decision. Alger County Animal Shelter Caregiver Alexis Downing says while it may seem like a fun way to surprise...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP nonprofit supports veterans homes for Giving Tuesday

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A nonprofit is asking you to go online and donate, to help give U.P. veterans something special to look forward to. D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is one of two veteran’s homes in the U.P. chosen by the Superior Health Foundation to support during this year’s Giving Tuesday. The non-profit chose to raise money for the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Miners watch party celebrates teamwork

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Community supported the Negaunee Miners Football Team as it played for a state championship Friday afternoon. Local businesses like Jackson’s Pit held watch parties during the game. The Miners took on Grand Rapids West Catholic for the MHSAA Division Six State Championship. “We’re...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

NMU holds First Nations Food Taster

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Native American Student Association (NASA) of Northern Michigan University held a food-tasting event at the Northern Center Monday evening. Serving up foods like bison, wild rice, squash, and venison allowed the community to try some of the food the first settlers of the Great Lakes traditionally enjoyed. The NASA president says this event is an opportunity to learn about indigenous communities, their history, culture and food.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase, increases DPW wages

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to approve two items of new business on Monday. City commissioners approved a plan to purchase a used fire truck to add to its fleet. The commission agreed that purchasing a new truck for $48,000 or less will help the city get by until it’s time to replace current trucks.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.
MARQUETTE, MI

