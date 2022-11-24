Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Feeling Sicker This Holiday Season? Doctors Explain How Several Illnesses Are All Spreading At Once
As we head into a holiday of family gatherings, health officials are reminding everyone to take precautions to stay healthy -- especially as this flu season is hitting hard and for some people, they seem to be catching either stronger strains or requiring even longer recovery times. "A lot of...
CNBC
Flu hospitalizations increase nearly 30% as U.S. enters holiday season
More than 11,200 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 19, compared to about 8,700 patients admitted the week prior, according to CDC data. Flu has hit unusually hard and early this season, putting pressure on emergency departments across the nation. Scientists and public health experts...
As the virus mutates, the most common COVID symptoms appear to be changing, too
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is devastating precisely because it can worm its way into so many different organs and systems in the body. That manifests as different symptoms, from fever to trouble breathing, although an infection can be asymptomatic, too — that is, no symptoms at all.
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
Can you get the flu after receiving a flu shot?
Getting the flu shot helps protect against the flu, particularly severe illness.
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
TODAY.com
These are the top reasons people get sick on Thanksgiving
It's holiday season in the U.S., which means lots of time with family friends and food. And this combination also means lots of illness will go around, from RSV, flu and COVID-19 to foodborne diseases. Also known as food poisoning, foodborne illnesses occur when you eat something contaminated with disease-causing...
RSV Cases Surge in Older Adults Across America with Hospitalization Rates Up 10 Times in Seniors
The CDC has reported a record amount of hospitalizations in older adults that have been hit with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus The Respiratory Syncytial Virus is affecting children and adults across the United States. According to new data, about 6 out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with the virus. This season, which ranges from mid-September to mid-November, has seen a surge in RSV cases among older adults with hospitalization rates 10 times higher than last season. In previous years the CDC saw an average of 60,000-120,000 hospitalizations...
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
If you or your children are having difficulty breathing or have a high fever, you should head to a hospital.
Doctors warn against serving up flu, COVID and RSV at your Thanksgiving gathering
SACRAMENTO -- Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback. COVID-19 fatigue is a very real thing. After more than two years of the pandemic, people are ready to move on and get back to normal. This Thanksgiving, doctors say they hope people don't entirely let their guards down at family gatherings as several winter viruses surge. "There's a whole lot of...
How to stay safe this Thanksgiving as ‘tripledemic’ cases of COVID, RSV, flu on rise
Once again, Americans will gather with friends and family for a COVID-19 pandemic-era Thanksgiving, only this year there are two additional viruses on the minds of many – RSV and the flu.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
