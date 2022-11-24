Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Police Report Details Why Odell Beckham Jr. Was Kicked Off Plane
This week was set up to be a busy and exciting one for Odell Beckham Jr., but it started off on a sour note for the star wide receiver. Beckham, an NFL free agent who’s expected to sign with a team soon, was asked to exit an airplane that was bound for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The incident, which took place in Miami, was detailed in a police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Deebo Samuel Blasts Former 49er For Perceived Jimmy Garoppolo Slight
The dust has barely settled following Week 12, but it appears the animosity for the 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup is already boiling. San Francisco and Miami hold a slim lead in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively, which makes this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium an important one for both teams.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Latest Update On Packers Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers haven’t encountered much good fortune this season, and they caught another tough break Sunday night in Philadelphia. Rodgers, who’s been playing with a broken thumb since October, exited Green Bay’s eventual loss to the Eagles in the third quarter due to a ribs injury. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was in enough pain after his team’s 40-33 defeat that a Packers staffer needed to carry the quarterback’s suitcase out of the locker room.
Umm Why Isn’t Jaguars Mascot Wearing Clothes During Week 12 Game?!
The Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens weren’t the only stars to take the field Sunday in Jacksonville as Jaxson de Ville, the mascot of the Jaguars, gained plenty of attention during the Week 12 slate. de Ville, also known as “Jax,” was captured on the FOX Sports broadcast wearing only...
Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when...
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 13
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase hasn’t played since Week 7, but Cincinnati has fared pretty well without him, going 3-1 during his absence. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bengals could make the top of the AFC interesting with an upset home victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Tied atop the division with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1982.
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports. This will be the second straight game that Jeudy will have to miss due to the ankle injury. The star wideout initially suffered the damage versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and has been deemed day-to-day ever since. Denver’s offense has been dismal this season, the first with Russell Wilson at the helm, and life may not get any better Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. Not only will Jeudy miss the game but so will fellow receivers K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. Patrick was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hunter Henry Taking This Lesson From Overturned Touchdown
Hunter Henry received an explanation for his touchdown-that-wasn’t in last Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He still doesn’t agree with it, but he’s willing to view the controversial call as a learning experience. The New England Patriots tight end rehashed that pivotal play — his...
Bucs' Antoine Winfield Being Evaluated for a Concussion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to get past the Cleveland Browns without one of their starting safeties. Antoine Winfield Jr. left Sunday’s contest with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion. Winfield missed a pair of games earlier in the season with the same injury,...
Urban Meyer Catches Brutal Shot As Jaguars Player Praises Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are watching second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence blossom in front of their eyes. Given that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick initially had to deal with head coach Urban Meyer, teammates can’t help but be happy for him. Meyer, who lasted just one tumultuous season with the...
NFL Fines Raiders’ Davante Adams For Conduct Toward Official
The NFL has taken action and dug into the pockets of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. During the Raiders 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, Broncos safety Justin Simmons collided with Adams, making contact with Adams’ neck and head area, which resulted in an incomplete pass with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
