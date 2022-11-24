Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
1997 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School state championship basketball team held a reunion
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School winning the boys basketball state championship in 1997. The Colonials defeated Franklin Regional Senior High School 50-45 to capture the state crown. This past weekend the team held a reunion at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken to...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
bluehens.com
Nelson Jr. Has Career Game, but Stifling Penn Offense Too Much for Men’s Basketball
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a career performance from Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware men's basketball (3-3) fell in the final game of the Cathedral Classic on Sunday to the hosting Penn Quakers (5-4), 86-73. Nelson Jr. tied his career best with 30 points on a 10-of-21 afternoon, including 5-of-12 from deep. He added five assists to his line along with a block. Nelson Jr. would go on to be named to the Cathedral Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, partnered with a .489 field goal percentage.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom Worth a 10-Minute Detour for Travelers on I-95
The staff at Charlie’s Hamburgers celebrates the Delco landmark's 80th anniversary in 2015. Image via Rick Kauffman, Digital First Media. Despite being slightly out of the way, Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom made it onto the list of the best eateries located near I-95 exits in Philadelphia, write Max Marin and Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.
xpn.org
10 essential songs from the 90s hip-hop scene in Philly
Not only did Philly hip hop in the 90s build upon the stylistic growth and evolution that it enjoyed in the 80s, but it set a clear path for the music’s future. The 1990s were a defining decade for hip-hop both as a mass cultural movement and a vast commercial enterprise. As new superstars emerged from cities and neighborhoods around the country, the 90s saw rap music’s profitability and global reach increase exponentially. During this period, a thriving underground scene grew beneath (really parallel to) rap’s campaign of mainstream pop cultural dominance. This dynamic would play out here in Philadelphia as well with a handful of artists turning out major label releases while the majority recorded for small indie labels like IQ and Ragz To Riches, while playing local venues like Dances and The Fake Haus, and selling their own vinyl, cassettes, and CDs independently.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort Foods
Chef Daniel Waller of KOP Grill & Tavernis introducing a winter menu focused on foods known to be comforting during the colder months to celebrate National Comfort Food Day Monday, December 5th.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Army unveils tank-inspired uniforms for the Navy game to honor 1st Armored Division
Army unveiled its uniforms for the annual game against Navy, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 10 from Philadelphia. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa, for the 1st Armored Division during World War II.
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
Four students shot in drive-by shooting near Philadelphia high school
PHILADELPHIA, PA- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon a block away from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia. It was supposed to be the start of the four-day Thanksgiving break for students leaving school Wednesday afternoon, but gunshots rang out as school let out early. Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and shoulder; a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder; a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face but grazed, and another 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The victims were all treated The post Four students shot in drive-by shooting near Philadelphia high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
