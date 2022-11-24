ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

Protecting Wildlife Key to Preventing the Next Big Pandemic

Deforestation caused the spread of a deadly virus in Australia, by prompting fruit bats to live closer to humans and livestock. Starving bats that are the natural reservoir of Hendra virus abandoned forests to live in small groups closer to human habitats, where food is meager but available. Hungry bats...
Phys.org

Wolves emboldened by parasite more likely to lead pack: study

Wolves infected with a common parasite are far more likely to become the leader of their pack, according to a new study, suggesting that the brain-dwelling intruder emboldens its host to take more risks. The single-celled parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in cats but can infect all warm-blooded animals.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Phys.org

World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine

If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
natureworldnews.com

Shootout Ensues in Kenya as Wildlife Rangers Caught Poachers Butchering a Giraffe

A giraffe butchered by poachers in Kenya led to a gunfight with wildlife rangers in the Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia. The shootout between the two groups ended when the poachers escaped the scene, leaving behind several equipment and the carcass of the giraffe. Poachers Kill...
Phys.org

New kind of tropical cyclone identified in the Indian Ocean

Flinders University oceanography experts have described a new kind of cyclone in the Indian Ocean near Sumatra after observing satellite surface winds in the region. The experts' search for the trigger mechanisms of the Indian Ocean Dipole has led to the discovery of the new type of atmospheric tropical cyclone forming in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO) that they call SETIO Cyclone.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Hawk Threads the Needle While Flying Between Two Women With Insane Precision

There are few things in the world more majestic than a hawk in flight. They soar and circle hundreds of feet above the ground before swooping down and capturing small animals that most eyes would overlook. Centuries ago, people started to tame these birds of prey and train them to hunt. Today, falconers around the world are still training a variety of raptors for the same reason.
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
NBC News

Avian flu outbreak wipes out record 50.54 million U.S. birds

CHICAGO — Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date,...
petapixel.com

Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time

The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Phys.org

Costa Rica crocodiles survive in 'most polluted' river

In one of the most polluted rivers in Central America, a vulnerable crocodile species is thriving despite living in waters that have become a sewer for Costa Rica's capital, experts say. Every day, trash and wastewater from San Jose households and factories flood into the Tarcoles River, which vomits tires...
The Independent

Human-related predator that lived 340 million years ago dubbed ‘original T Rex’

A formidable predator that lived 340 million years ago has been dubbed “the T Rex of its day.”Named Whatcheeria, it had huge razor sharp teeth and bone crushing jaws that snapped animals in half.The tetrapod was one of the first creatures to hunt on land and topped the food chain of the time, say scientists.It had a salamander like body and long narrow head, reaching more than six feet from nose to tail.Co-author Ben Otoo, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, said: “If you saw Whatcheeria in life, it would probably look like a big crocodile-shaped salamander, with...
IOWA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arachnophobia Nightmare: Giant Spider Found Inside Banana Box at Grocery Store in Germany

A giant spider inside a banana box was discovered by supermarket employees at a grocery store in Bavaria, Germany. The staff reportedly called local authorities to determine the spider species and remove the potentially dangerous eight-legged freak. The arachnid was lurking amongst the organic bananas in the container, which had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy