High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 19:57:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY .A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build tonight. Offshore buoys to the northwest of the islands have started to show signs of long-period energy that will arrive through Wednesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf 14 to 18 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West and Windward Haleakala. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:06:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 21:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 604 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Hana, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailua, Haleakala National Park, Kailua and Hamoa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding persists.
