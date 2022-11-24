Effective: 2022-11-28 18:06:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 21:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 604 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Hana, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailua, Haleakala National Park, Kailua and Hamoa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding persists.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO