Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Oregon Coast; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; North Oregon Coast; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WET ROADS ARE TURNING ICY THIS EVENING Roads remain wet across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are falling below freezing in many areas. There have already been reports of wet roads turning icy in some outlying areas. Icy or frosty roads are likely to become more widespread overnight, potentially impacting urban centers later tonight into Tuesday morning. Fog may develop overnight, adding to the driving hazards tonight into Wednesday morning. If driving tonight, slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions may be worse than they appear.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO