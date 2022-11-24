Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible near beaches and headlands. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Highest amounts near the crest. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills WET ROADS ARE TURNING ICY THIS EVENING Roads remain wet across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are falling below freezing in many areas. There have already been reports of wet roads turning icy in some outlying areas. Icy or frosty roads are likely to become more widespread overnight, potentially impacting urban centers later tonight into Tuesday morning. Fog may develop overnight, adding to the driving hazards tonight into Wednesday morning. If driving tonight, slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions may be worse than they appear.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Highway 2, total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches possible. South of Highway 2, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chesaw Road, Harrington, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Wauconda, Republic, Waterville, Grand Coulee, Inchelium, Brewster, Coulee City, Odessa, Oroville, Boulder Creek Road, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Ritzville, Sherman Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Disautel Pass, Cashmere, Okanogan, Bridgeport, Entiat, Creston, Nespelem, and Wilbur. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Oregon Coast; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; North Oregon Coast; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WET ROADS ARE TURNING ICY THIS EVENING Roads remain wet across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are falling below freezing in many areas. There have already been reports of wet roads turning icy in some outlying areas. Icy or frosty roads are likely to become more widespread overnight, potentially impacting urban centers later tonight into Tuesday morning. Fog may develop overnight, adding to the driving hazards tonight into Wednesday morning. If driving tonight, slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions may be worse than they appear.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Washington Highway 14. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact Tuesday evening`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest accumulations will likely be east of Multnomah Falls.
