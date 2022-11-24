Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO