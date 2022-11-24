Effective: 2022-11-28 20:05:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 1100 PM HST. * At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Hana, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailua, Haleakala National Park, Kailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 1100 PM HST if flooding persists. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for The island of Maui in Maui County. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 HOUR AGO