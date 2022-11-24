Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 19:57:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY .A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build tonight. Offshore buoys to the northwest of the islands have started to show signs of long-period energy that will arrive through Wednesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf 14 to 18 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West and Windward Haleakala. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:06:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 21:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 604 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Hana, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailua, Haleakala National Park, Kailua and Hamoa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kohala; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will slowly diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along North facing shores, and waves up to 15 feet along East facing shores. Waves up to 15 feet along West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
Comments / 0