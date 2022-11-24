Effective: 2022-11-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Highway 2, total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches possible. South of Highway 2, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chesaw Road, Harrington, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Wauconda, Republic, Waterville, Grand Coulee, Inchelium, Brewster, Coulee City, Odessa, Oroville, Boulder Creek Road, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Ritzville, Sherman Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Disautel Pass, Cashmere, Okanogan, Bridgeport, Entiat, Creston, Nespelem, and Wilbur. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO