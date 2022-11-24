ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local 4 WHBF

Free socks at the Y on Giving Tuesday

The YWCA Quad Cities is holding their second Sock Giveaway on Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free socks of all sizes will be given away at the Iowa Empowerment Center, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140 in Davenport. In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away over 1000 pairs of socks on […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 60 vendors will participate in the 5th annual Christkinldmart QC, celebrating all things holiday, according to organizers. The event will be held in downtown Davenport from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th. Vendors will be offering baked goods, glassware, and hand-knit goods among other items.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

7th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of LeClaire will host the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire Dec 2-4, 2022. This brings hundreds of runners, walkers, and crawlers for the 7th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run. When: Saturday, Dec 3. Time: Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

DeWitt Hometown Christmas

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

Fejervary holiday lights

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities

Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
DAVENPORT, IA
Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Grinch truck delivers holiday cheer and hope to the QCA

‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss. It all started as a basic idea to bring holiday cheer to the community, and now it also brings hope and help for those who need it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!

Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun

The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
southernillinoisnow.com

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Sterling Dinner raises $186,779

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held its annual Sterling Evening dinner and auction last month netting $186,779 to support the continued operation of the school. This was the first time the auction was held during the school year since the onset of the COVID pandemic. More than 300 people...
CENTRALIA, IL
KWQC

A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

My G.E.A.R. Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Santa Comes to Town December 1

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland in South Park Mall in Moline!. Santa will be here starting December 1 and is located at Von Maur. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Book...
MOLINE, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL

