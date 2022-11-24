Read full article on original website
Free socks at the Y on Giving Tuesday
The YWCA Quad Cities is holding their second Sock Giveaway on Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free socks of all sizes will be given away at the Iowa Empowerment Center, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140 in Davenport. In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away over 1000 pairs of socks on […]
KWQC
The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 60 vendors will participate in the 5th annual Christkinldmart QC, celebrating all things holiday, according to organizers. The event will be held in downtown Davenport from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th. Vendors will be offering baked goods, glassware, and hand-knit goods among other items.
KWQC
7th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of LeClaire will host the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire Dec 2-4, 2022. This brings hundreds of runners, walkers, and crawlers for the 7th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run. When: Saturday, Dec 3. Time: Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30...
KWQC
DeWitt Hometown Christmas
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
KWQC
Fejervary holiday lights
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
36th annual Turkey Trot brings thousands of runners to downtown Davenport for pre-Thanksgiving charity race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Good Morning Quad Cities before the race. Thousands of runners got the chance to burn some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, all while benefitting charity at the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Davenport on Thanksgiving.
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
Find Fun Events And Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
ourquadcities.com
Grinch truck delivers holiday cheer and hope to the QCA
‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss. It all started as a basic idea to bring holiday cheer to the community, and now it also brings hope and help for those who need it.
KWQC
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun
The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Sterling Dinner raises $186,779
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held its annual Sterling Evening dinner and auction last month netting $186,779 to support the continued operation of the school. This was the first time the auction was held during the school year since the onset of the COVID pandemic. More than 300 people...
KWQC
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
KWQC
My G.E.A.R. Outreach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
KWQC
Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping event Nov 26 on the Hilltop District in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off at Hilltop District in Davenport Nov 26. The annual “shop small tradition” helps small business owners grow and build a better community. The Hilltop District of Davenport works hand and hand with small business owners for the event, and...
Santa Comes to Town December 1
The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland in South Park Mall in Moline!. Santa will be here starting December 1 and is located at Von Maur. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Book...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
