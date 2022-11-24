ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WWL-TV

NOPD: 18-year-old arrested for shooting that injured 5 people on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested an 18-year-old in the Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people early Sunday morning. Dashawn Myre was booked on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying weapon, and resisting an officer.
WWL-TV

18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people. NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

