WWL-TV
NOPD: 18-year-old arrested for shooting that injured 5 people on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested an 18-year-old in the Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people early Sunday morning. Dashawn Myre was booked on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying weapon, and resisting an officer.
WWL-TV
18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
WWL-TV
Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people. NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
WWL-TV
1 dead as Amtrak train on NY to New Orleans route, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
WWL-TV
Severe weather, tornado, and thunderstorms strike St. Charles parish
NEW ORLEANS — Part of Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish is closed and there are almost 4,500 buildings without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area after severe weather passed through Saturday afternoon. There was a report of a tornado that touched down...
WWL-TV
'I'm the head football coach at Tulane' | Fritz focused on AAC title game
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz was asked several times about his future with the program today during a video conference to preview the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Fritz did not confirm or deny that he had been offered a job at Georgia Tech.
