KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown men's program continues to search for their first win on the season. The Golden Bears coming up short on Monday night at home against Wilmington, 75-67. All night, both teams were trading blows as this one was all knotted up at 36 entering the half. Neither team able to pull away until final minute when the Wildcats got a big three to grab the lead and hung on from there.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO