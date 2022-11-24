Read full article on original website
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot.
Rodrigo Bentancur's Sensational Run Can't Give Uruguay Lead Vs. Portugal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Rodrigo Bentancur nearly scored one of the top goals in the 2022 World Cup in the 32nd minute of Uruguay's second Group H matchup against Portugal on Monday. After...
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar. Group H has already been making waves in the tournament following Portugal and Ghana’s Thanksgiving faceoff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. led the Seleção das Quinas to a 3-2 victory over Ghana in an intense brawl at 974 Stadium. Next up for Ghana? South Korea.
Neymar Gets Treatment at Hotel During Brazil's Second 2022 World Cup Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance. The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a...
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
Ghana Takes Early Lead With Two First-Half Goals Vs. South Korea
Ghana is working to escape elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup as they take on South Korea in a Group H clash on Monday in Qatar. The Black Stars are off to a solid start as they take an early 2-0 lead to close out the first half. It...
How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.
Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup
Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar. The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday. Mbappé had come close on a couple of occasions earlier against Denmark. He finally...
How to Watch Netherlands Vs. Qatar in Group A World Cup Match
There are still three weeks remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the host nation’s journey will come to a close on Tuesday. Qatar will take on the Netherlands in its final Group A match. The team is making its first ever World Cup appearance, and it has struggled to keep up with its competitors on home soil. With two straight losses to begin the tournament, Qatar has no shot at reaching the round of 16.
FIFA Charges Germany for No Player at News Conference
Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing players to its mandatory news conferences one day before each game.
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
Best Moments From Day 9 of FIFA World Cup
Two more spots in the Round of 16 have been locked up. Brazil and Portugal on Monday became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil advanced with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland, while Portugal did so with a Bruno Fernandes-led 2-0 win over Uruguay.
