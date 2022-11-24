ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil goalless against gritty Serbia at halftime

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9txw_0jMhzhFp00

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied Brazil's potent strike force on several occasions in a goalless first half of their World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball and he also saved a low shot from winger Raphinha.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Reuters

Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal admitted that "a part of his life left" with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from tennis -- with both players left an emotional wreck on court after the Swiss played his last ever competitive match in September at the Laver Cup.
Reuters

Soccer-Germany breath life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday. Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.
Reuters

Soccer-Aussie grit blunts Tunisia's attack in vital win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 26 - A prankster, presumably with Tunisian allegiance, changed the north African country's World Cup page on Wikipedia to insert a 5-0 victory over Australia before their Group D match had even kicked off on Saturday.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy