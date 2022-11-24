ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Salvation Army dishes out hundreds of free meals

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28k2pC_0jMhxkyQ00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls handed out free meals to the less fortunate this Thanksgiving, and we stopped by to get a glimpse of what it exactly means to those staying at the Salvation Army and those who volunteer each and every Thanksgiving.

For 15 years, Bobby Mills has been volunteering at the Salvation Army, and he said he wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“This is my family, I’d do anything to help them,” Mills said. “If they need floors swept, if they need the kitchen cleaned, whatever they need, I do it.”

It’s that care for the Salvation Army and the clients that have Mills hoping others follow in his footsteps.

Jubilee Christian Center members hand out meals for the 36th year

“It’s a Christian thing, and I’m a Christian, and I’m serving the lord by donating my time and donating my help,” Mills said. “All I can say is there is not a better feeling that you can have in your heart.”

It’s volunteers like Mills that Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said speaks volumes about our community.

“It’s great that the community just wants to reach out beyond and love beyond what they do at their home, and they want to share a little bit of that love with those who come in here and sit down,” Burton said. “Matter of fact, when those folks come in, they get their drinks and then we serve them, so all they have to do is come in and sit down.”

In roughly one hour, volunteers handed out nearly one hundred meals, but Burton said they’re not stopping after Thanksgiving.

“December 15th we’re going to have our Angel Tree distribution where people have come in and applied to get assistance for Christmas for their children, and so we have a big toy shop that gets put together, and we will do that distribution on the 15th of December from nine to twelve,” Burton said.

Turkey Trot returns to Floral Heights for 18th year

Forever changing lives, one family at a time.

If you would like more information on the Angel Tree and how you can help a family this holiday season, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Santa arrives in Wichita Falls at Kell House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Old Saint Nick is officially home for the holidays at the Kell House. Santa Claus got into town Monday evening, arriving in style in a low rider. He’s fresh off of a 12-month break, ready to make this Christmas one to remember. You can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus starting Wednesday, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Black Friday Extravaganza wraps up at Our Place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Handmade soaps, baked cookies, and Christmas trees made out of magazines. For three straight days, local businesses had the chance to bring Black Friday right to you. “We do custom hoodies, we do denim jackets, we do t-shirts. We do all custom works from artwork. We do grooming products as well. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WF Art Council welcomes back a Christmas Tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the countdown for Christmas starts. The Wichita Falls Arts Council welcomed families and children to their Storybook Christmas Saturday, Nov 26 at the forum. Children got the chance to meet none other than Santa Clause while they enjoyed treats and visiting princesses. Administrative assistant, Nancy Scott, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown Wichita Falls to turn ‘Wonka’ during December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oompa Loompa doompety doo, downtown Wichita Falls is turning ‘Wonka’ during December! Downtown Wichita Falls has taken over bringing fun for the whole family. A free showing of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Then, another free […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arts Council hosts Small Business Saturday artist market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We all know that if we shop local, the money stays right here in the Wichita Falls community. The Arts Council Wichita Falls gave shoppers that opportunity on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Having something like this to where we can all showcase our companies at one time is great,” Cactus Creations […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Kell House to host pop-up holiday market for artists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is launching a pop-up holiday artist market, offering locally produced one-of-a-kind presents for the holidays. 11 local artists will showcase unique hand-crafted items, including home decor, accessories and gifts. Participating artists are members of the Alliance’s Artist Development Program, which is designed to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas country artists to take stage at KYC Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t make any excuses because you’ll be saying this damn show was the greatest when three Texas country artists take the stage at the Kay Yeager Coliseum The Boy from Anderson County Kolby Cooper and West Texas group Pecos & the Rooftops collide at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Feb. 4, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma will see a big drop in temps Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a range of temps this week following the Thanksgiving holiday. After Texoma has a day back up into the 70s on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, another cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down into the high 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy