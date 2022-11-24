Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said She Spent Her Childhood Watching Her Dad Recover From The Beatles
The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney's daughter said she spent her childhood watching her father deal with the band's break up.
The Eagles’ Joe Walsh Said He Was the Only Person Who Could Play a Tricky George Harrison Solo, Including George Harrison
Joe Walsh talked to Ringo Starr about a George Harrison guitar solo he learned. As it turned out, Harrison achieved it using some studio magic.
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼
Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies
Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Stella Thought a Documentary About George Harrison Was ‘Really Important’
A Martin Scorsese documentary gave a look at George Harrison's life. Paul McCartney's daughter said it was important to watch the film.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Cynthia Lennon Only Had ‘1 Clear Thought’ After Learning About John Lennon’s Death
Cynthia Lennon learned about John Lennon's death from the Beatles' drummer and even if she was 'stunned,' had one clear thought about her son.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
John Wayne Blew Up at ‘Embarrassed’ ‘Tall in the Saddle’ Co-Star Over an Uncontrollable Horse
Actor John Wayne absolutely lost it at his co-star while filming 'Tall in the Saddle' when a horse refused to cooperate.
John Wayne Once Tore a College Professor to Shreds Over the Definition of a Hero
Movie star John Wayne once got into a heated argument with a college professor over the definition of a hero after talking about 'The Alamo.'
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
