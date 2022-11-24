Read full article on original website
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Lower Carbon Ethanol via Praj Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The world is shifting to lower carbon ethanol, driven by sustainability goals. But exactly how will we get there – what technology will we use, at what cost, when will we deploy and where? To answer these questions and more, we were joined by Shrikant Rathi, Executive Director, Praj Americas for a Digest special webinar as we looked at moving from classic style dry-grind corn ethanol processing to advanced options to reduce CI scores through process integration, energy integration and process optimization. Mr. Rathi’s slides are here below as presented live.
The Well-Earned Prize: NEXT Renewables’ Proposed SPAC Merger, in Detail
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) … NXT has received the majority of its key permits and expects to begin construction upon completion of an Environmental Impact Statement currently underway with the US Army Corp of Engineers. Commencement of RD/SAF production is projected for 2026; the Company expects to be EBITDA positive in its first full year of production.
WSU Leading in the Quest for Cleaner Air Travel
By Addy Hatch (Washington State University Insider) … WSU (Washington State University) researchers in eight programs among three colleges on two campuses are exploring energy sources, testing, supply-chain logistics and policy in the quest for sustainable air transportation. The university is a co‑leader with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of ASCENT, a consortium of research universities, government agencies, national laboratories, and private entities convened by the Federal Aviation Administration nearly a decade ago.
