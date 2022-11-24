Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel
Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older."
‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’
Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Albany Herald
Helena Bonham Carter voices support for JK Rowling and Johnny Depp
Helena Bonham Carter is coming to the defense of two fellow members of the "Harry Potter" universe. The actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in four of the "Harry Potter" films, spoke up in support of both author J.K. Rowling and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star Johnny Depp in a new interview published in the Times of London.
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
Comments / 0