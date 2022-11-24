Read full article on original website
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Hijacked Muni bus drives erratically through the Mission
Video shows a hijacked Muni bus careening through San Francisco Mission streets and hitting cars before the suspect was caught near 18th and Guerrero. SFPD say the suspect hit at least 10 cars. The Muni driver was able to exit before the wild ride.
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
NBC Bay Area
Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident
A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California...
Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery. They say they found the suspect armed with a gun near Central Way and Pittman Road. A sheriff's deputy used...
Antioch gas station cashier fatally shot; 2 linked suspects remain at large, police say
Several officers responded to the scene at a Chevron gas station and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.
calmatters.network
Passenger killed in head-on crash on Thanksgiving Day
A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore. The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville...
Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home
STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor. No further information has been released.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Sacramento International Airport, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, around 7:46 p.m., firefighters received reports of a person being hit by a vehicle near the airport on Bayou Way. Firefighters said that they […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fire breaks out at San Francisco YMCA
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A one-alarm fire broke out at a San Francisco YMCA on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Officials say the one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m at the YMCA on Buchanan St. The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area air district offers buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. : Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk.
One person dead in Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured
STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
