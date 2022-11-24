ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend

BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
CROCKETT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident

A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery. They say they found the suspect armed with a gun near Central Way and Pittman Road. A sheriff's deputy used...
FAIRFIELD, CA
calmatters.network

Passenger killed in head-on crash on Thanksgiving Day

A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore. The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire breaks out at San Francisco YMCA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A one-alarm fire broke out at a San Francisco YMCA on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Officials say the one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m at the YMCA on Buchanan St. The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One person dead in Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
STOCKTON, CA

