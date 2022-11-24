Read full article on original website
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
Lakers blow 17-point lead in 4th quarter, lose to Pacers at buzzer
Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points with 14 assists and Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
Caleb Martin (illness) questionable for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that he played through Friday night. Now, he is again listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox discusses his rough outing in Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts on Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his offensive struggles in the game, Sacramento’s third straight loss and being unable to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker.
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable for Magic Sunday evening
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, the team his listing him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Kevon Harris, dealing with a non-COVID illness, is also questionable.
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
Bones Hyland (illness) questionable Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hyland is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined Friday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project Hyland for 13.6...
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday; Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mark Daigneault will not be stopped. He is yet again shaking up the starting lineup, this time bringing Robinson-Earl back into the fold. In a corresponding move, Jalen Williams will revert to a role off the bench.
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
Jamal Cain (illness) available for Heat Sunday
The Miami Heat listed Jamal Cain (illness) as available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain will be available for Sunday's game despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Cain has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle (ankle) out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Thybulle will miss his third game after leaving Tuesday's contest with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Magic team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Georges Niang should see more minutes off the bench.
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
