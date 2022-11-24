Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating hit and run death of cyclist on Main Street this morning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This morning at approximately 9:38 a.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Main Street in reference to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. A citizen observed vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk. The citizen also...
alachuachronicle.com
Career offender arrested for stealing a motorcycle, drug possession, and running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrell Edward Gladin, 38, was arrested late last night after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, then abandoning the stolen motorcycle he was riding and running into the woods. At about 9:30 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gladin for...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
alachuachronicle.com
Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sherry Corine Ealum-Morgan, 33, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of personal identification cards for five or more people, and driving without a valid license.
alachuachronicle.com
Man narrowly misses being hit by cars after falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue while running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Johnny Ray Cothern, 35, was arrested early this morning after a Wawa employee reported that he was trespassing, then he allegedly gave a false name to officers and ran through traffic to escape arrest, falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue before being caught. At...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly demanding money at gunpoint
ALACHUA, Fla. – Danwand Lee Green, 41, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly knocking on a door and demanding money from the resident at gunpoint. Green is reportedly owed money by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live with...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
alachuachronicle.com
Video of high-speed chase on Newberry Road
Dash camera and body-worn camera video from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who pursued Tristan Kalas in a high-speed chase on Newberry Road on Saturday night.
alachuachronicle.com
Call about armed teenager leads to arrest of man wanted for failure to appear in court on domestic battery charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyreic Terrel Brewer, 19, was arrested last night after he ran from deputies who were responding to a call about an armed subject matching his description. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Maa and Paa Grocery at 6410 SW 8th Avenue at about 5 p.m....
alachuachronicle.com
Upcoming school district recruiting events include a chance to test drive a school bus and apply for a food services job
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools will be holding two recruiting events this week, one of which will give local citizens an opportunity to test drive a school bus. The district will be holding a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of its award-winning...
alachuachronicle.com
Ellianos Coffee Launches Holiday Cookie Classics Menu
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee is bringing in the holiday season with joy, merry wishes, and its new Holiday Cookie Classics menu. These seasonal sips will include an all-new Sugar Cookie Latte, Snickerdoodle Breve, and will feature the return of a beloved customer favorite – the Mint Cookie Freezer.
alachuachronicle.com
Report concludes that UF College of Medicine indoctrinates students in social justice activism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Do No Harm, a group that works to “protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology,” has released a report concluding that the University of Florida College of Medicine (UFCOM) is “indoctrinating its medical school graduates in divisive philosophies and other forms of social justice activism.”
alachuachronicle.com
startGNV Announces 2023 Date for celebrateGNV and Return of the Innovation Ecosystem Awards in Partnership with Cox Business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – startGNV, a local nonprofit with a mission to grow the innovation ecosystem of Greater Gainesville, announced the return of their popular “celebrateGNV” event to the Cade Museum on February 2, 2023. The annual sell-out community gathering shines a light on local success stories among Gainesville-area startups and technology companies, as well as the people and organizations who support them.
Comments / 0