NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO