Gainesville, FL

GPD investigating hit and run death of cyclist on Main Street this morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This morning at approximately 9:38 a.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Main Street in reference to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. A citizen observed vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk. The citizen also...
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sherry Corine Ealum-Morgan, 33, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of personal identification cards for five or more people, and driving without a valid license.
Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
Ellianos Coffee Launches Holiday Cookie Classics Menu

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee is bringing in the holiday season with joy, merry wishes, and its new Holiday Cookie Classics menu. These seasonal sips will include an all-new Sugar Cookie Latte, Snickerdoodle Breve, and will feature the return of a beloved customer favorite – the Mint Cookie Freezer.
startGNV Announces 2023 Date for celebrateGNV and Return of the Innovation Ecosystem Awards in Partnership with Cox Business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – startGNV, a local nonprofit with a mission to grow the innovation ecosystem of Greater Gainesville, announced the return of their popular “celebrateGNV” event to the Cade Museum on February 2, 2023. The annual sell-out community gathering shines a light on local success stories among Gainesville-area startups and technology companies, as well as the people and organizations who support them.
