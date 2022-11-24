Read full article on original website
KEVN
Jolly Saint Nicholas is back for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon...
KEVN
Very cold tomorrow
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:48...
KEVN
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
KELOLAND TV
The Club for Boys in Rapid City hosts annual Christmas Tree fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your Christmas trees. In Rapid City, the Club for Boys is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser. The Club for Boys is hosting its Christmas Tree Fundraiser, something the group has done...
KEVN
Holiday lights, cards and wrapping paper could be recycled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
kotatv.com
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
county17.com
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
newscenter1.tv
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses
STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
newscenter1.tv
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
kotatv.com
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
