Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'
Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Is Not Dead, TLC Star Was Targeted by Death Hoax
Amy Roloff is not dead. The Little People, Big World star was the subject of a death hoax, traced to a scammy Facebook page. Roloff, 60, has posted several photos and videos on Instagram since the Facebook post claiming she was deceased was published. On Nov. 19, a Facebook page...
Popculture
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey Mourns Daughter on First Thanksgiving Since Her Death
The first holiday without a loved one is difficult for many. And Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has joined the list of those mourning during the holiday season. Bailey lost her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, in Sept. 2022. She was 25 years old. The young hairstylist was killed in a car crash along with the driver. At the time of her passing, Bailey paid tribute to the young beauty in a series of social media posts. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photos of Kayla through the years with prayer hand emojis. The 45-year-old reality star also changed her bio to include a tribute to her late daughter that read: "FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack." On her first Thanksgiving without her firstborn, Bailey paid an emotional tribute to her online.
Popculture
TV Host Claims He Was Fired From Job After Getting Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
British reporter Jonnie Irwin claims he was fired from his hosting gig on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. According to Irwin, he had late stage cancer of the lung that spread to his brain. He initially learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. While speaking with The Sun, Irwin alleged Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role the minute he told them about it. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then not renewed. "That hurt. That broke my heart," he said, Deadline reports. "I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now."
Popculture
Freddie Roman's Cause of Death Revealed by Daughter
Comedian Freddie Roman had died. His daughter confirmed that the 85-year-old died of a heart attack in at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, His booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin confirmed such to the Associated Press. Roman was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, and had a lengthy career in comedy. He was lauded as a reliable old-time joke-teller who performed across Las Vegas and other big cities, Deadline reports. Roman was also a participant of Comedy Central roasts, taking jabs at icons like Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner, and Chevy Chase.
Popculture
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Opens up About Estrangement From Kate
Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin has finally opened up about his estrangement from his mother, Kate Gosselin. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 18-year-old said he was open to reconciling with Kate, 47. Kate previously revealed that Gosselin spent time in an institution because of alleged "behavioral issues." After he left, he chose to live with his father, Jon Gosselin, 45.
Popculture
Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All 6 of Her Kids
Madonna spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the people she loved the most, her six children. In a rare photo of the large family, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a snap of her alongside her kids Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10. The singer posted the photo to her Instagram account for her 18.6 million followers. She captioned a series of snaps of her with her children individually and collectively, "What I'm thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.
Popculture
'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show
When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Popculture
Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows 'Full House' Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Amid Marriage Comment Backlash
The rift in the Tanner household has grown a little wider. This week, Candace Cameron Bure unfollowed her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin on Instagram amidst their feud over LBGTQ+ representation. At the time of this writing, Sweetin still follows Bure's Instagram account, and she has not commented on the sleight.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Popculture
Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in Adorable Photo
Kaley Cuoco is showing off her growing baby bump as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey eagerly await the birth of their first child. The Flight Attendant actress got some support from the Ozark actor over the weekend, posting an adorable Instagram Story showing Pelphrey holding her belly while they smiled for the camera. "M & D," Cuoco wrote simply over the photo of the expectant parents.
Popculture
Pop Singer Reveals Painful Bruise After Falling off Stage
Westlife's Nicky Byrne is on the mend after a terrifying on-stage incident left him with a few painful injuries. The Irish pop singer, songwriter, and radio and television presenter was performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, Nov. 19 when he accidentally fell off stage, leaving him with a massive bruise on his side.
Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Will Pay Her Ex-Husband Millions After Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli's ex is getting a large payout. In divorce proceedings, the One Day at a Time alum agreed to pay ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million, court documents obtained by Page Six revealed. This enormous amount adds to a $500,000 transfer she made to him on May 24. As long as Bertinelli pays Vitale the amount he owed, he must vacate Bertinelli's Malibu, Calif., home by Dec. 31. However, if not, he can stay in the house without paying rent. The documents stated that the prenuptial agreement stipulates that neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay each other spousal support. On Nov. 22, the Valerie's Home Cooking host and Vitale's divorce was finalized, and she immediately celebrated. "My lawyer just called," she said in a social media video. "The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."On 11/22/22, I am officially f— divorced," Bertinelli added. "Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."
Popculture
K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'
K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
Popculture
Morning Show Host Speaks out on 'Real and Scary' Divorce
Australian morning show anchor Sarah Harris has opened up about her divorce from her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she is not sugarcoating it. In a new interview with Stellar Magazine, Harris said that the breakup has gotten "real and scary" for her. She admitted that it has left her feeling very vulnerable in the public eye.
Popculture
'Irreverent' Star Colin Donnell Says a 'Ton of Heart' Is at the Core of New Peacock Show (Exclusive)
Irreverent star Colin Donnell is going "under collar" as he makes his way Down Under in Peacock's new black comedy set in the tiny Australian beach town of Clump. The Arrow alum stars as criminal mediator Paulo Keegan in the new series, premiering Nov. 30, forced to flee Chicago only to end up in the far north of Queensland, forced to impersonate "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd" for the congregants of the tiny town.
Popculture
Jana Kramer Reunites With Ex-Husband Mike Caussin
Jana Kramer and ex-husband Mike Caussin reunited to give son Jace a super birthday. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, chronicled her little boy's 4th birthday party on her Instagram Story Sunday, revealing that Jace's dad, 35, was part of the superhero-themed celebrations. In one photo, Kramer and Jace kneel down to pose with Caussin in front of red and black Spider-Man balloons, with all three grinning for the camera.
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Everything to Know
Fantasy fans are still waiting on release dates for some of the biggest shows in the works right now, including The Wheel of Time Season 2. The series premiered in the fall of 2021 and has been in production ever since, but there is still no word on when it will come out. Read on for all the updates we have gotten so far.
