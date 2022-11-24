ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte students collect donated food to feed the hungry

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPZnV_0jMhvpUv00

BUTTE — This is the season of giving and students at Butte High are proving that with their annual food drive. Students and the community have been very generous this year.

“We are doing a bunch of donations to the families we adopted for Thanksgiving this year. We have about 50 families, but we think we will be able to donate a bunch to the food bank and hopefully feed about 1,000 people tomorrow,” says Butte High Senior Lauren Powers.

The students brought in loads of food that were collected from the Butte elementary schools. The food was sorted and loaded onto trucks to be delivered to needy families.

“It’s been a little hectic as you can see there’s lot of people here trying to organize, but it’s been working out really well. I think it’s going to have a great turnout, we’re going to have lots of food, we’re going to help lots of families,” says Butte High Sophomore Brea Wagner.

The students are expected to have nearly 50,000 pounds of leftover food to donate to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

“The kids are kicking butt, the elementary kids sent so much food up to the point where we had to send multiple trucks to almost every elementary school in town. After three years of not being able to do it become of pandemic and covid and all that it’s come back in my opinion bigger and better than it’s ever been,” says adult volunteer Terry Faulkner.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
NBCMontana

Butte arson suspect appears in court

BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Anaconda Fire/EMS responds to commercial structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Anaconda Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a commercial structure fire on Sunday. The agency's social media says they responded to a fully involved structure, and with help from the West Valley, Opportunity and Georgetown Lake Fire departments, got the fire out. The Anaconda Fire...
ANACONDA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill

MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy