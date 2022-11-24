ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Police: Stabbing in Mid-City leaves 2 hospitalized

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when "some kind of fight" began with the suspect, police said.

The male victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and shoulder, while the woman was cut on her wrist. The victims then boarded a bus and left the area. They got off the bus at 1600 University Ave. and the driver noticed they were bleeding, police said.

Both victims were treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither provided any information on the suspect, police said.

Detectives with the SDPD's Gang Unit are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

