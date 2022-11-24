Over 500 community members participated in the annual North County Turkey Trot

Over 500 community members participated in the fourth annual North County Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

The turkey trot kicked off at 9 a.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Participants were encouraged to wear their best turkey costumes while they ran, walked, or trotted around the lake.

Prizes were awarded for the fastest time and best costumes.

The first-place winner under 18 went to Nathan Cooks. The first-place male adult winner went to Paul Yun. And the first female adult winner went to Paige Shelton Reynolds.

KSBY was the turkey trot and we spoke with the president and CEO of the El Camino Homeless Organization, Wendy Lewis.

"It's a sense of community on Thanksgiving, we are thankful for this group of people who care, and it is just such a fun and exciting environment, people are dressed up in turkey outfits," Lewis said. "It is just a beautiful family-friendly way to start your day and know that you have given a good thing and given back on Thanksgiving."

There was a suggested $20 donation to participate.

This event was hosted by the El Camino Homeless Organization and all proceeds raised will go toward the organization's effort to continue providing services to those who need them most locally.

Some of the ways the El Camino Homeless Organization will use funds raised is by empowering unhoused individuals in the north county area by providing food, shelter, and case management services.

All donations were matched by the BLoved Foundation.

The El Camino Homeless Organization's North County Turkey Trot began in 2019 as a fun way to encourage community members to come out and give back to one of our local nonprofit organizations.

But now the event has turned into a North County Thanksgiving tradition for families and runners.

Organizers say that this is the most people who have participated in the history of the event.