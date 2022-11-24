ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise

Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run on Thanksgiving Morning

Turkey Day is when Idahoans and everyone who loves America celebrate Thanksgiving. Folks have begun preparing their dinners with turkey, potatoes, gravy, and a wide variety of pies. However, in Boise and Caldwell, Idahoans will start their day with a 5k run. The Turkey Day 5K has been a Treasure Valley tradition for over ten years.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday

What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving

In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Thanksgiving

We know that when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!. More and more major retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and we’ve heard from families all over the Treasure Valley how thankful they are for that decision. The majority of our listeners have told us that they feel that Thanksgiving is a day for family and nothing else.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

6 Ways to Get Even With Boise’s Worst Drivers

Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, showing our drivers license and registration to the Blue, few among us admit to being a crappy driver. Even then, most of us still deny it. We insist our on-ramp entries are on-point. Fast or slow, tailgating or haphazardly veering, we change lanes like every lane is ours for the taking.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas

While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
FRUITLAND, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
104.3 WOW Country

How Much Does It Cost To Go To The World Cup From Boise?

If you spent the long weekend getting yourself caught up in the drama that is the 2022 World Cup, you’re not alone. Eating at a restaurant during a USMNT game anywhere across the Treasure Valley is challenging. If there is a television screen, bars and other establishments have used it to promote watching the games at their location. Watching the game with other fans or at least people who pretend to love soccer during the World Cup is much more fun than watching alone on your couch, and the food is better too!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Mayor Announces That She Will Investigate Boise Police

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a scathing press release that she would launch an investigation of the Boise Police Department. The mayor's release follows a social media report involving a retired Boise Police Captain who was one of many who filed complaints against former Boise Police Chief Lee, who was asked to resign after a damning report from Channel 7.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID

Boise, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

