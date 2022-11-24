Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Where Are the Best Places for Hot Cocoa in Boise? (Your Answers)
Where are the best places for hot chocolate in Boise area and throughout the Treasure Valley? We asked, and you answered! Keep scrolling for a complete list of the best places for hot chocolate, according to you 👇. Tis’ the season of getting warm cups of hot chocolate... frequently. But...
Why should people move to Boise? (Wrong Answers Only)
Wanting to have some fun with our listeners and knowing that locals are frustrated with the influx of people that have moved here and are continuing to do so, I wanted to ask one simple question, but with a twist. Why should people move to Boise/Treasure Valley? (Wrong Answers Only)
Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise
Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run on Thanksgiving Morning
Turkey Day is when Idahoans and everyone who loves America celebrate Thanksgiving. Folks have begun preparing their dinners with turkey, potatoes, gravy, and a wide variety of pies. However, in Boise and Caldwell, Idahoans will start their day with a 5k run. The Turkey Day 5K has been a Treasure Valley tradition for over ten years.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know
If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready
Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
Everything You Need to Know About Boise’s Magnificent Winter Garden aGlow
One of the Treasure Valley’s favorite holiday traditions returns on Thanksgiving night! The Idaho Botanical Garden is ready to welcome guests to its 26th season of Winter Garden aGlow!. When we visited the Idaho Botanical Garden in mid-September, you could see their team was already hard at work stringing...
10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving
In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Thanksgiving
We know that when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!. More and more major retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and we’ve heard from families all over the Treasure Valley how thankful they are for that decision. The majority of our listeners have told us that they feel that Thanksgiving is a day for family and nothing else.
6 Ways to Get Even With Boise’s Worst Drivers
Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, showing our drivers license and registration to the Blue, few among us admit to being a crappy driver. Even then, most of us still deny it. We insist our on-ramp entries are on-point. Fast or slow, tailgating or haphazardly veering, we change lanes like every lane is ours for the taking.
How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas
While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
Mountain West Championship Returns to Boise This Weekend
It has been a couple of years since a game this important to the Boise State football program has been held on their very own blue turf--but now, it's reality and it's time for the Broncos to capitalize. Boise State for years was THE "non-power" program in the nation, with...
How Much Does It Cost To Go To The World Cup From Boise?
If you spent the long weekend getting yourself caught up in the drama that is the 2022 World Cup, you’re not alone. Eating at a restaurant during a USMNT game anywhere across the Treasure Valley is challenging. If there is a television screen, bars and other establishments have used it to promote watching the games at their location. Watching the game with other fans or at least people who pretend to love soccer during the World Cup is much more fun than watching alone on your couch, and the food is better too!
Boise Mayor Announces That She Will Investigate Boise Police
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a scathing press release that she would launch an investigation of the Boise Police Department. The mayor's release follows a social media report involving a retired Boise Police Captain who was one of many who filed complaints against former Boise Police Chief Lee, who was asked to resign after a damning report from Channel 7.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0