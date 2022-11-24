COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State volleyball senior Kayla Rivera (Ventura, Calif.) was named to the all-tournament team after the conclusion of the 2022 Mountain West Championship on Nov. 25 in Fort Collins, Colorado. In two matches last week, Rivera tied for the team lead with 25 kills...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Yummy Morris was named the Mountain West Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Morris (North Little Rock, Ark.), a fifth-year senior, averaged 15.5 points and shot 65 percent (13-for-20) from the field while helping SDSU beat Grambling State and Seattle.
