Hilaria Baldwin Shares "Epic Fail" Thanksgiving Photo With Her 7 Kids

Watch: Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Joke. There's never a dull day in Hilaria Baldwin's life as a mom of seven. In fact, the Witches Anonymous podcast host—who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months, with husband Alec Baldwin—gave fans a candid look at how her large family functions on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Hilaria posted what she called an "epic fail family photo" on Instagram in celebration of the holiday.
Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Really Stands With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin

Watch: Jon Gosselin Calls Custody of Son Colin a "Big Win" Collin Gosselin is shedding light on his estranged relationship with mom Kate Gosselin. Close to four years after Jon Gosselin was awarded full custody of the former reality star, the 18-year-old is speaking out and sharing his perception of what led to the distance.
Gisele Bündchen Shows Support After Ex Tom Brady Pays Tribute to His Son Jack Following Divorce

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. Gisele Bündchen is showing some family love. After her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a photo of his son Jack on Instagram, the supermodel expressed subtle support for her stepson. In the Nov. 23 snap, captioned "My Inspiration," the NFL star is seen watching the 15-year-old—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—showing off his skills on a football field. In the comments, Gisele sweetly dropped a red heart emoji.
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
Kaley Cuoco’s Partner Tom Pelphrey Cradles Her Baby Bump in Adorable Selfie

Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post. Kaley Cuoco is in full mommy mode. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an adorable new pic of the parents-to-be on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 26. In the a mirror selfie, the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley as he cradles her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum was all smiles as she wore a floral maternity dress from The Gap. She captioned the pic, "M+D."
Jessie James Decker Responds to Being Accused of "Photoshopping" Abs on Her Children

Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism. Jessie James Decker is not gonna sit back and absorb the hate. The "Flip My Hair" singer recently turned heads when she posted a photo of her and husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne, 8, son Eric Jr., 7, and son Forrest, 4, on vacation. In the picture, all three kids' toned abdominal muscles can be seen, which sparked quite the response from Instagram users. Now, Jessie has taken to Instagram again to shut down the negative chatter.
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Her Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration

Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post. Kaley Cuoco's s birthday plans are headed towards takeoff. The Flight Attendant star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of photos from her recent birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories Nov. 28. In the snaps, which feature Kaley in a blue floral dress with her hair in a high pony, the actress smiles at a cake.
How Shaquille O'Neal Scored an Invitation to Ex-Wife Shaunie's 2nd Wedding

Watch: Shaunie Henderson Gave Ex Shaquille O'Neal a "Courtesy" Invite to Wedding. To score an invite to Shaunie Henderson's wedding, you may need to jump through some hoops. Close to six months after the Basketball Wives star married Pastor Keion Henderson in a fairytale wedding, the couple is ready to document their road to the altar for a new VH1 special titled Shaunie & Keion's Destination "I Do."
"Thankful" Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown DISSES Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills. Millie Bobby Brown is counting her blessings. The Stranger Things star recently gave a glimpse into her beachy vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram video reflecting on all she's grateful for. In the Nov. 24 post, set to Spandau...
