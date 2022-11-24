Organizations to provide coats, haircuts and showers to unhoused community

Nonprofits and volunteers will be busy Thanksgiving Day giving back to those in need. One downtown event plans to give out a warm meal, coats, haircuts and even showers to dozens in the unhoused community.

The 4th Annual Coats and Cuts event will happen at Doc Holliday's from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those in the unhoused community will walk away feeling cared for and loved, something that’s often missing for them during the holidays.

People will also have the chance to take a warm shower thanks to the non-profit ShowerUp. Mobile shower trucks will be on-site for those that want to get fresh, along with clean towels, hygiene kits and fresh socks and underwear.

Executive Director Paul Schmitz said such small gestures of kindness to those that are unhoused can make a big difference in their life. He wants the event to be a time of healing and reflection while providing much-needed necessities during this time that is difficult for so many.

“We get a chance to experience that, bring a community together and remind those experiencing homelessness that they’re not alone, they’re cared for and they have a community and relationship around them," said Schmitz.

This year’s event is in memory of a special member of the unhoused community that passed away this summer, Jared Charles. He was a member of the unhoused community that frequently visited ShowerUp and Doc Hollidays.

Both organizations provided basic necessities to him up until his passing this past summer. The two partnered for the first time this year in his honor and will also welcome his family to serve alongside them.

Schmitz said being able to show this community that they are loved and cared for is a priceless experience and knows Jared would be here smiling and helping if he could.

“They tell me I feel human again and that breaks my heart a little bit because that means at one point they didn’t feel human, didn’t feel loved or that they mattered.”

You can find more information about ShowerUp here.

