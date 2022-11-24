A high-speed pursuit wound through El Centro streets and local highways. A report of a reckless driver was reported shortly after 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the area of 8th and Stacey in El Centro. The driver was seen northbound on 8th Street. It was a car that had been reported stolen several hours earlier. Police followed the car on city streets with speeds reaching 80 miles per hour and the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. The driver continued to drive into the city of Imperial and reached speeds of 95 mph and again driving on the opposite side of the road. The car continued on Aten Road and then onto Old Highway 111 attaining speeds of over 100 mph. After going westbound on Interstate 8 and hitting 107 mph while weaving in and out of traffic the stolen car came back into El Centro before being stopped in the 200 block of Main Street. The 22-year-old man driving the stolen car was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on a variety of charges related to the auto theft and pursuit.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO