Christmas Season
(Christmas Season gets into full swing)....In El Centro, it starts Friday. El Centro Kicks-off the holiday season with their Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair. The event is Friday, December 2, at 11th and Main Streets in El Centro. It all starts at 5:00 pm. The Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair is a great family event featuring a special appearance from Santa Claus, a decorated Christmas Tree, live performances by the Southwest High School Orchestra, and the Original Cool Deal, or OCD Rock Band. Organizers say it will be a night full of fun activities for the entire family with food, artists and other vendors and a lot of Holiday Cheer.
Thanksgiving Had A Lot Of Caring
(Several events held over the long Weekend)...They ensured Thanksgiving meals were available to all who needed one. It all started with the Salvation Army on Wednesday. They hosted a drive by dinner at their office in El Centro. On Thanksgiving Day, the Hacienda Scholarship Fund held a drive by dinner at the Hacienda Snack Bar in Brawley. The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center hosted a sit-down dinner at the Eagles Lodge in El Centro. The Neighborhood House Fed seniors in Calexico. and Brawley Feed The Need and the Vo Medical Center joined several communities in the North County. Vo provided 1,600 meals that were distributed in Brawley, Niland, Calipatria, Salton City and Westmorland. All the meals provided over the Thanksgiving Holiday were put together by volunteers.
IID Board Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the District's Executive Training Room on Main Street in El Centro at 4:00 p.m. The only item on the agenda is a presentation and possible approval of a multi-agency commitment to support Salton Sea Management related toWater Conservation in the Lower Colorado River Basin.
CIF Playoffs
(Imperial County still has a team in the CIF playoffs).....The Palo Verde Yellowjackets are now Division Champions. The Yellowjackets won the San Diego Section Division by defeating Fallbrook last Friday. Palo Verde beat the top Division 4 team in San Diego 33-14. The 13-1 Yellowjackets now move on to the CIF Regional Playoffs. This Friday the Yellowjackets will take on the Muir High School Mustangs out of Pasadena. For the first time in the playoffs this year, the Yellowjackets will be the home team. The game is scheduled to be played in Blythe Friday night.
Shooting in El Centro
A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of the methadone clinic at 5th and State Streets at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. Several people in the vicinity of the incident were putting a tourniquet on the man's leg to stem the bleeding. An air ambulance responded and landed on Adams Avenue between 6th and 7th streets to life-flite the victim to a Riverside County trauma center for treatment. According to witnesses, the suspect was in a blue sedan and was last seen heading westbound on the alley behind the methadone clinic. A 9 mm casing was found at the scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from numerous sources in the area of the shooting.
High Speed Pursuit
A high-speed pursuit wound through El Centro streets and local highways. A report of a reckless driver was reported shortly after 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the area of 8th and Stacey in El Centro. The driver was seen northbound on 8th Street. It was a car that had been reported stolen several hours earlier. Police followed the car on city streets with speeds reaching 80 miles per hour and the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. The driver continued to drive into the city of Imperial and reached speeds of 95 mph and again driving on the opposite side of the road. The car continued on Aten Road and then onto Old Highway 111 attaining speeds of over 100 mph. After going westbound on Interstate 8 and hitting 107 mph while weaving in and out of traffic the stolen car came back into El Centro before being stopped in the 200 block of Main Street. The 22-year-old man driving the stolen car was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on a variety of charges related to the auto theft and pursuit.
DUI Arrests
Two drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence early Sunday morning in El Centro. ECPD officers on patrol made the first arrest shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Broadway. The 22-year-old driver of the car was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence.
Murder Suspect Arrested
A man wanted for murder in Indio was arrested by El Centro Police Sunday. The murder suspect was located at about 8:30 Sunday morning driving in El Centro. The vehicle was stopped a short time later in the area of Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw Street. The 44-year old man driving the car was detained and then turned over to Indio Police officers.
COVID 19 Is Not Gone
(Health Officials issue warnings)....There could be surges in cases of COVID 19. The current Holidays are family gathering holidays. They say that mean surges in COVID could be very possible. They highly recommend residents get the second booster. They report the booster is very effective against the current variants. There are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. Just over a week ago active cases were at around 203. If you test positive for the virus, stay home and take the recommended treatments. If it gets worse, go to the Hopital, there is medication that can bring the symptoms under control.
