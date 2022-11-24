ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
PHOENIX, AZ
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy