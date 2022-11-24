Read full article on original website
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Michael Jordan said he would drop 50 after he found out Byron Scott wasn't going to guard him
Byron Scott shared what Michael Jordan did when he found out Anthony Peeler would guard him
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Lakers' Russell Westbrook left bloodied after flagrant 2 foul from Spurs' Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of a hard blow that left him gushing blood against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
Patrick Beverley talked about the real personality of Kawhi Leonard after being asked if his former teammate was a 'weirdo.'
Yardbarker
Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
Jabari Smith Slams “Disrespectful” Trae Young And Dejounte Murray
The 19-year-old said the win was the perfect way to respond to the duo's antics.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans
NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
