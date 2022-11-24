ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dr Martens can’t complain about getting a kicking from investors

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEVAk_0jMht04t00
Dr Martens boots on display in a shop Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Dr Martens stands for “rebellious self-expression”, according to the blurb, so the company is in no position to complain if an independently minded stock market decides to stick the boot in.

Investors’ reaction to Thursday’s half-year numbers was blunt. While the chief executive, Kenny Wilson, warbled about “another strong set of results” and the board raised the dividend to shareholders by 28%, the share price crashed by almost a fifth . It is now 40% below last year’s float price.

To be fair to Dr Martens, in other circumstances one might call the plunge an overreaction. The numbers were strongish in the sense that revenues rose 13%; even a 6% fall in pre-tax profits to £57.9m could be explained in part by a combination of currency movements and a decision to keep investing in new stores, new IT and so on.

The issue, though, is that it is now obvious that Dr Martens was overpriced when it came to market with a £3.7bn valuation. A tale of years of easy growth – thanks to store openings and expansion in the US and Japan – looks more of a struggle in a colder inflationary climate.

The classic 1460 boot already retails at £159, so there is surely a limit to how many price increases can be pushed through to match rising input costs. Operating profit margins are now expected to fall this year, even if the company is sticking to its medium-term target of 30%.

The backdrop is also key to the rapid rethink on value. Dr Martens was brought to market by the private equity firm Permira, which purchased the business for a mere £300m in 2014. Permira cashed out £1bn at float at 370p, trimmed again in January at 395p to the tune of £257m but is still sitting on a 36% stake. So what does it do with that large rump?

It is presumed to be a long-term seller but, with the shares now at 221p, sales at the new level would further sap other investors’ confidence. This is a classic share overhang situation. The only short-term cure would be a storming set of trading numbers from Dr Martens at Christmas, which is probably not the way to bet.

Common sense scuppers government veto

It won’t make the top-10 list of this year’s political U-turns, but let’s not overlook Rishi Sunak’s volte-face on Wednesday evening. In the world of financial regulation, it is a very big deal that the government has dropped its plan to allow ministers to override City regulators .

The so-called “intervention power” looked a dead cert to be added to the financial services and markets bill because Sunak himself, when chancellor, proposed the idea. It was part of how the UK would pursue those elusive “Brexit opportunities”: if pedants at the Bank of England or the Financial Conduct Authority were getting in the way of UK competitiveness, the government would be able to prod them towards the preferred path.

But no, Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, was wheeled out to say the plan has been dropped: “The government has decided not to proceed with the intervention power at this time.”

Give thanks for the belated outbreak of common sense. The original plan was always wrong-headed and self-defeating. A right of veto for government on specific decisions would have created a charter for aggrieved and well-connected chief executives to trot round to Downing Street to grumble.

The two key arguments were made by Sam Woods, the head of prudential regulation at the Bank, in a speech last month . First, the link between operational independence for regulators and financial stability is well-established. Second, a power of intervention wouldn’t actually boost competitiveness.

“My view is that through time it would do precisely the opposite, by undermining our international credibility and creating a system in which financial regulation blew much more with the political wind – weaker regulation under some governments, harsher regulation under others,” said Woods. Absolutely right.

The Bank and the FCA may screw up from time to time, but there’s nothing wrong with the overall design of the current setup: parliament sets objectives and regulators have day-to-day operational independence. The possibility of political meddling in individual decisions would have injected uncertainty and confusion in the system.

The government’s U-turn will inevitably provoke the usual cries from Tory backbenchers about “overmighty” regulators. Ignore them. It was important that the Bank and the FCA won this power struggle. A system of independent regulation has to be seen to be independent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

Lots of things in life are sexist – but the phrase ‘nepo baby’ isn’t one of them

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Hear that? It’s the sound of some very upset nepo babies. A “nepo baby”, for those wondering what I’m talking about, is online slang for a celebrity who comes from a famous family. Which, by the way, seems to be every other person in the entertainment industry. The phrase, which isn’t necessarily an insult, has become popular, and some nepo babies are starting to feel somewhat attacked by the term. In the last few weeks a number of celebrity offspring, including Madonna’s eldest daughter and Zoe Kravitz, have given interviews where they’ve claimed that they haven’t reallllllly benefited from having famous parents but, even if they had, that’s fine because there is nepotism in every industry.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Odell Beckham Jr removed from flight after refusing to fasten seatbelt

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said on Sunday. “Fearing that Mr Beckham was seriously...
The Guardian

China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
The Guardian

Can we release some money tied up in our current home to use as a deposit on a new one?

Q My wife and I would like to buy a second home to live in while renting out our current property. My sister is in dire straits and desperately needs somewhere safe and secure to live with her son. Would it be possible for us to release some of the money tied up in our current home to use as a deposit on a new one? We have about £60,000 of equity at the moment and my partner and I have secure jobs. I would also like to swap the mortgage on our first property to a buy-to-let mortgage. I understand that we would have to charge my sister the market rate of rent. Is any of this possible? We would very much like to help my sister.
The Guardian

The Guardian

515K+
Followers
118K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy