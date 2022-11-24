ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Growing nuisance wildlife complaints

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police search for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas after she left from her grandfather's house. Police say Douglas left out a window and made off with her grandfather's 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata. It is a Tennessee tag, plate number: 742BGFT. Douglas was last seen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Vehicle fire reported in Apison Sunday night

Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Apison Sunday night. Officials say the call was upgraded to include potential structural endangerment due to the proximity of the vehicles to a building. Engine 3 and Engine 1 were quickly able to limit the...
APISON, TN
WTVCFOX

Walker County man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Walker County man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident's absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

