Inflation impacts Chattanooga food bank donations during the holidays
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is seeing more people in need than ever, but fewer food donations to provide assistance. CEO Melissa Blevins says 1 in 6 people in the Chattanooga area are food insecure and they average around 3,500 people a month requesting food. Belvins...
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
Community shares Howard School overpopulation worries at Hamilton Co. School Board meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County School Board’s School Facilities Committee invited alumni, teachers and parents of the Howard School to sit in on a meeting on Monday about overpopulation. While the board says the meeting was not organized for open forum, concerned community members spoke out...
Chattanooga Police search for missing woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
Chattanooga Police looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Azyona Douglas after she left from her grandfather's house. Police say Douglas left out a window and made off with her grandfather's 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata. It is a Tennessee tag, plate number: 742BGFT. Douglas was last seen on...
Chattanooga Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department are looking for a suspect after they were notified a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. When they got there, they say they found one man who had been stabbed. Investigators say...
Vehicle fire reported in Apison Sunday night
Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Apison Sunday night. Officials say the call was upgraded to include potential structural endangerment due to the proximity of the vehicles to a building. Engine 3 and Engine 1 were quickly able to limit the...
Home is a total loss after fire in Hamilton County Wednesday night, HCOEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A home in Hamilton County is a total loss after a fire on Suck Creek Road Wednesday night, Waldens Ridge Emergency Management says. A home was completely engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM).
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
Walker County man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Walker County man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident's absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.
