DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants for Ohio schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday the state will support the installation of security upgrades at more than 700 K-12 schools across the state. The state said 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to increase student and staff...
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
California filmmaker makes Ohio hazing documentary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a disturbing trend being discovered at colleges across the country and impacting countless students: hazing. The issue hits home for a local family looking to spark change and save lives. Collin Wiant was an Ohio University freshman who died during what investigators and his...
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
World's largest active volcano begins to erupt in Hawaii, prompting ashfall advisory
HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials said that Mauna Loa wasn't threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island but people should be prepared for worse. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island's 200,000 residents that an eruption “can...
