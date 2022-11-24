ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

By Mark Feuerborn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E08cj_0jMhroia00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus.

A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53.

CPD has not released the identity of the person or their cause of death.

Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrazi_0jMhroia00
Police tape hangs from signs on the Alum Creek Trail on Nov. 24, 2022, as officers investigate a body found nearby. (NBC4 Photo/Michael Klug)

This was the second person found dead in a body of water within 24 hours in the Columbus metropolitan area. On Wednesday, homicide detectives were called to a pond at Wilson Road Park, where CPD said it found the body of Robert K. Marsh III. Investigators determined he died after getting in a fight with a suspect.

