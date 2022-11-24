Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus.Close
A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53.
CPD has not released the identity of the person or their cause of death.
This was the second person found dead in a body of water within 24 hours in the Columbus metropolitan area. On Wednesday, homicide detectives were called to a pond at Wilson Road Park, where CPD said it found the body of Robert K. Marsh III. Investigators determined he died after getting in a fight with a suspect.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
