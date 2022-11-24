Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Christmas fundraiser kicks off midcoast holiday celebrations
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Thanksgiving leftovers are still in the kitchen, but that didn't stop the Midcoast Tree Celebration from bringing Christmas cheer to people in Brunswick. Hosted over two weekends, Sunday was the final day for the ticket raffles. More than $35,000 were raised, according to organizers. Each of...
Falmouth teens launch photography business, proceeds send Maine kids to summer camp
PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for local gift ideas this holiday season, the young women behind Gratitude For Maine have you covered. Emma Bowden, Elle Foley and Sophia Turker launched the photography based non-profit during the pandemic. Products include greeting cards, sympathy cards, birthday cards, calendars and more....
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
Low Lily bringing their folky bluegrass sound to Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Folky bluegrass band Low Lily is getting ready to bring their music to Portland with a show at One Longfellow Square on Thursday, Dec. 8. The band has been working on new music they are getting ready to release in 2023 and joined 207 to share their tunes.
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving. But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday. The local Rotary Club has been...
Maine food banks work overtime to fill Thanksgiving needs
PORTLAND, Maine — Katie Brown is on a mission this holiday week. She runs Youth Full Maine, a nonprofit that distributes packaged food to Southern Maine schools for kids in need, and now seniors too. So, when she's out of her Biddeford office and a bunch of LL Bean...
Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving
FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
'Vision Zero' aims to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is working on a new project that aims to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries by making roadways safer. Last year in Maine, 150 people died and 678 others were seriously injured because of traffic-related crashes. The new strategy is...
Bowdoin grad pens children's book on money, building wealth
HALLOWELL, Maine — A new book called ‘This Little Piggy’ is teaching children about personal finances and the importance of building wealth. It was written by Bowdoin College graduate and Chartered Financial Consultant, Jac Arbour. Arbour is also the founder of J.M. Arbour Wealth Management in Hallowell. This is his second book on personal finance and his first book written for children.
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud in Maine, Oregon
PORTLAND, Maine — A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges alleging he worked with others to break into cars in southern Maine and New Hampshire, stole personal identifications, and then used them to cash stolen checks at southern Maine banks. Leonardo Cameron, 27, of Fort Lauderdale,...
Portland dispensaries highlight security protocols after Sweet Dirt break-in
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland dispensary Sweet Dirt was closed Monday for cosmetic repairs, as store management said two unknown people broke in Friday morning after midnight to steal marijuana. According to Sweet Dirt CEO Jim Henry, it's state policy to lock away all products with THC in them when...
Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting
AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0