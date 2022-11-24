Read full article on original website
Northwestern Lehigh football shut down by Neumann Goretti in state quarterfinals
Northwestern Lehigh’s football team utilized its run-heavy offense to capture the Colonial/Schuylkill League Gold Division title and its first District 11 championship since 2014 this fall. In the Tigers’ first state playoff game in eight years, they faced an elite ball-carrier whose relentless running brought their 2022 season to...
Dominant Eagles’ run game led to something that hasn’t happened in 74 years | ‘Hey man, we’re kicking ass’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles center Jason Kelce stood with some family and friends at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning, near the corner of a Lincoln Financial Field endzone where the team had run out to take the field to play the Green Bay Packers. It was a brief moment of relaxation for Kelce, one that was well deserved after he and the offense were able to accomplish just a couple of hours prior on Sunday Night Football.
Eagles have 2 players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting | Who are they?
We have reached the time of year when the discussion about who should be in the Pro Bowl begins, and the Eagles will have several players who will be heavily discussed to attend the Feb. 5, 2023 event. Based on the latest Pro Bowl vote tallies released by the NFL Monday, the Eagles have two players leading their positions as starters.
Eagles-Packers inactives: Is A.J. Brown ready to go? Safety gets nod over cornerback
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown jogged out during the pre-game warmups Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to get himself ready for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. As Brown jogged around the field in his black and gray attire, he showed no...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders have career games vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 10-1 this season with their 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, reminding everyone that as of right now, the road to Super Bowl LVII goes through Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles used historic performances in their running game to maintain...
Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit
Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders run their way to 40-33 win over Packers | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense were on the field for the first possession of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Looking to set the tone early, Hurts dropped back to pass but saw that all his downfield options were covered.
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Phillipsburg students holds pep rally for rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg High School students packed the gym Wednesday morning for a pep rally ahead of their 115th rivalry Thanksgiving Day game against Easton. Jake Remian and Nick Litrenta were the master of ceremonies. The cheerleaders and dance team started the pep rally performing along with the Stateliner Band. Then the...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Lehigh Valley weather: Breezy, nice reprieve before blustery rain returns midweek
Monday will be a bit breezy, Tuesday cool but tranquil. Wednesday will bring blustery rain to close out November. Today’s skies over the Lehigh Valley will be a mix of clouds and sun, with a brisk 15 mph breeze perhaps putting a slight chill on highs in the low 50s, the National Weather Service says. Tuesday should be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Lehigh County sheriff is running for 3rd term, cites ‘more work to be done’
Two-term Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna has announced his intent to run for another four years in office. Hanna, 66, a Republican who worked 34 years for the Allentown Police Department and rose to chief, was first elected sheriff in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2019. On April 8, 2021,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County teen accused of fatally shooting girl claims it was an accident
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen accused of murdering a girl is now saying it was an accident. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem Township. When police arrived, they said Cooper...
The problem with Bethlehem Area schools’ mysterious internal investigation | Turkeys & Trophies
We assume the Bethlehem Area School Board has taken appropriate action when it comes to unspecified allegations that were recently made against Superintendent Joseph Roy. It’s merely an assumption because we don’t know for sure that the board’s decision this week to tap an ex-judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation is related to the allegations against Roy. And that’s a problem. Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, the school board and Roy acknowledged that they’re working to address an “unfounded allegation” against Roy. The nature of the allegation is a mystery, but school board President Michael Faccinetto noted it wasn’t serious enough to warrant suspending Roy. Fast forward to Monday night. The school board unanimously approved hiring former Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano to conduct an internal investigation of some sort. That’s about all anyone in the know will state publicly. “Neither the district nor I cannot comment on any legal or personnel matters,” Roy said. If Roy is the subject of the investigation, what’s stopping him from saying so? If he isn’t the subject, whose right to due process or privacy is he violating by confirming it’s another, unidentified district employee? The district’s payroll includes more than 1,700 full-time employees at last count. There’s not much of a guilty-by-process-of-elimination argument to be made with those numbers. These allegations against Roy are out there. He is the top educator at one of the largest school districts in the state and has an elevated public profile given his passionate (and commendable) advocacy for public schools. Dancing around this matter by invoking policies that aren’t applicable is the wrong approach. Roy deserves a thorough investigation before most details of the case are released. That said, there’s a difference between protecting the integrity of the investigation and stonewalling a concerned public. This seems more like stonewalling. It sows doubt over the district’s professionalism and fuels rumors that malign Roy. Everyone involved would be wise to err more on the side of transparency.
‘Yet again, we’ll mourn’: Lehigh Valley-area LGBTQ leaders share thoughts on Colorado shooting
“Yet again, we’ll mourn,” said Bill McGlinn, interim executive director of the Lehigh Valley’s Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center. That was the recurring sentiment among attendees of the memorial services hosted Sunday by Bradbury Sullivan in Allentown, the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of Lehigh Valley to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, a dedicated day of mourning.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
