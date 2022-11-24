ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Dominant Eagles’ run game led to something that hasn’t happened in 74 years | ‘Hey man, we’re kicking ass’

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles center Jason Kelce stood with some family and friends at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning, near the corner of a Lincoln Financial Field endzone where the team had run out to take the field to play the Green Bay Packers. It was a brief moment of relaxation for Kelce, one that was well deserved after he and the offense were able to accomplish just a couple of hours prior on Sunday Night Football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit

Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Breezy, nice reprieve before blustery rain returns midweek

Monday will be a bit breezy, Tuesday cool but tranquil. Wednesday will bring blustery rain to close out November. Today’s skies over the Lehigh Valley will be a mix of clouds and sun, with a brisk 15 mph breeze perhaps putting a slight chill on highs in the low 50s, the National Weather Service says. Tuesday should be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The problem with Bethlehem Area schools’ mysterious internal investigation | Turkeys & Trophies

We assume the Bethlehem Area School Board has taken appropriate action when it comes to unspecified allegations that were recently made against Superintendent Joseph Roy. It’s merely an assumption because we don’t know for sure that the board’s decision this week to tap an ex-judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation is related to the allegations against Roy. And that’s a problem. Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, the school board and Roy acknowledged that they’re working to address an “unfounded allegation” against Roy. The nature of the allegation is a mystery, but school board President Michael Faccinetto noted it wasn’t serious enough to warrant suspending Roy. Fast forward to Monday night. The school board unanimously approved hiring former Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano to conduct an internal investigation of some sort. That’s about all anyone in the know will state publicly. “Neither the district nor I cannot comment on any legal or personnel matters,” Roy said. If Roy is the subject of the investigation, what’s stopping him from saying so? If he isn’t the subject, whose right to due process or privacy is he violating by confirming it’s another, unidentified district employee? The district’s payroll includes more than 1,700 full-time employees at last count. There’s not much of a guilty-by-process-of-elimination argument to be made with those numbers. These allegations against Roy are out there. He is the top educator at one of the largest school districts in the state and has an elevated public profile given his passionate (and commendable) advocacy for public schools. Dancing around this matter by invoking policies that aren’t applicable is the wrong approach. Roy deserves a thorough investigation before most details of the case are released. That said, there’s a difference between protecting the integrity of the investigation and stonewalling a concerned public. This seems more like stonewalling. It sows doubt over the district’s professionalism and fuels rumors that malign Roy. Everyone involved would be wise to err more on the side of transparency.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Yet again, we’ll mourn’: Lehigh Valley-area LGBTQ leaders share thoughts on Colorado shooting

“Yet again, we’ll mourn,” said Bill McGlinn, interim executive director of the Lehigh Valley’s Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center. That was the recurring sentiment among attendees of the memorial services hosted Sunday by Bradbury Sullivan in Allentown, the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of Lehigh Valley to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, a dedicated day of mourning.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus

St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

