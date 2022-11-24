ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

CBS 42

18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
alabamanews.net

One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville

A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood

A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
CORDOVA, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham

An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot, killed in Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
HOOVER, AL

