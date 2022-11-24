Read full article on original website
23-year-old ID’d as man killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Center Point
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in Center Point on Thanksgiving night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Theodore Alexander Hill. He was 23. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Fifth...
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
WAAY-TV
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
alabamanews.net
One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
73-year-old killed in crash on I-22 in Adamsville
A Birmingham man is dead following a crash in Adamsville on Nov. 23.
Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville
A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
ABC 33/40 News
Charges expected after fan assaults Oneonta police chief, SRO after football game
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBMA) — Charges are expected against a fan who reportedly assaulted a police chief and a school resource officer after a football game in Cherokee County Friday night. Chief Charles Clifton of the Oneonta Police Department said the fan who assaulted him and the SRO, was intoxicated...
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Center Point
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
wbrc.com
Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
ABC 33/40 News
'All of us need this:' Push continues to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Financial challenges forced the Pickens County Medical Center to close at the start of the pandemic, but people in the region are pushing to get the doors back open. Harold Smith has lived in Pickens County for 40 years. “We need it here," Smith...
