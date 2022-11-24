ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in NC

By Stacker.com
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in North Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which North Carolina breweries have the tastiest offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNn4m_0jMhpU5M00

1 / 26BeerAdvocate

#26. D9 Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #95. Viking Fraoch (Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKuDF_0jMhpU5M00

2 / 26DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

#25. Hillman Beer

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #87. ESB (Extra Special Bitter) (Extra Special / Strong Bitter (ESB))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CK49_0jMhpU5M00

3 / 26Canva

#24. Boojum Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #84. Get Off My Cloud (New England IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2yFF_0jMhpU5M00

4 / 26BeerAdvocate

#23. Haw River Farmhouse Ales

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #81. Saxy Machismo (Quadrupel (Quad))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnL27_0jMhpU5M00

5 / 26BeerAdvocate

#22. Pisgah Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #64. Chocolatized (Russian Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo3G2_0jMhpU5M00

6 / 26BeerAdvocate

#21. The DreamChaser’s Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #61. Yard Breather (New England IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l85ju_0jMhpU5M00

7 / 26BeerAdvocate

#20. Highland Brewing

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #42. Black Watch (Sweet / Milk Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMXMU_0jMhpU5M00

8 / 26BeerAdvocate

#19. Casita Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #37. Querido Y Perdido (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P613j_0jMhpU5M00

9 / 26BeerAdvocate

#18. Triple C Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #32. Up All Night Breakfast Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Imperial Porter)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vW2A_0jMhpU5M00

10 / 26BeerAdvocate

#17. Raleigh Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #28. The Miller’s Toll (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxuEA_0jMhpU5M00

11 / 26BeerAdvocate

#16. Deep River Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #19. Collaboration Without Representation (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O57Xv_0jMhpU5M00

12 / 26BeerAdvocate

#15. Green Man Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #6. Maceo (Wild Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WShyH_0jMhpU5M00

13 / 26BeerAdvocate

#14. Wooden Robot Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #77. What He’s Having (American IPA)
— #91. Galactic Nexus (Wild Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2UHr_0jMhpU5M00

14 / 26BeerAdvocate

#13. Brewery Bhavana

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #59. Grove (New England IPA)
— #89. Pithy (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5XiO_0jMhpU5M00

15 / 26BeerAdvocate

#12. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #55. Munzler’s Vienna Lager (Vienna Lager)
— #80. Mecktoberfest (Märzen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIDXR_0jMhpU5M00

16 / 26BeerAdvocate

#11. Wilmington Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 3
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #24. Kitten Biscuit (New England IPA)
— #53. Lemur Party (Milkshake IPA)
— #79. Blair’s Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SPnq_0jMhpU5M00

17 / 26BeerAdvocate

#10. Southern Pines Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 3
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #13. Drunken Vigils Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)
— #69. Bourbon Barrel Aged German Chocolate Cake Stout (American Imperial Stout)
— #70. Drunken Vigils – Bourbon Barrel Aged (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntjwn_0jMhpU5M00

18 / 26BeerAdvocate

#9. Resident Culture Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #48. God Complex (New England IPA)
— #62. Vicky Virago (Imperial IPA)
— #73. Whatever You Feel Just Dance It (New England IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp6BT_0jMhpU5M00

19 / 26BeerAdvocate

#8. Fonta Flora Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #41. Meemaw (Wild Ale)
— #57. Need A Hug (Wild Ale)
— #67. Funk Fuzz (Wild Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry1tN_0jMhpU5M00

20 / 26BeerAdvocate

#7. NoDa Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #20. Hop, Drop ‘n Roll (American IPA)
— #56. Imperial Hop Drop (Imperial IPA)
— #68. Sticky When Wet (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN4kN_0jMhpU5M00

21 / 26BeerAdvocate

#6. Olde Hickory Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #8. The Event Horizon (American Imperial Stout)
— #12. Appalachian Walker (English Barleywine)
— #18. Lindley Park (American Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uR2GW_0jMhpU5M00

22 / 26BeerAdvocate

#5. Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 5
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #9. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #16. Olde Rabbit’s Foot (American Imperial Stout)
— #25. Jade IPA (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcVil_0jMhpU5M00

23 / 26BeerAdvocate

#4. Heist Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 9
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #1. CitraQuench’l (New England IPA)
— #3. Blurred Is The Word (New England IPA)
— #5. Über Quench’l (Imperial IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgyCe_0jMhpU5M00

24 / 26BeerAdvocate

#3. Burial Beer Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 11
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #27. Seasoned Skillet (American Imperial Stout)
— #36. Griddle (American Imperial Stout)
— #38. Skillet Donut Stout (Oatmeal Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPjwc_0jMhpU5M00

25 / 26BeerAdvocate

#2. New Anthem Beer Project

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 13
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #21. Neon God (New England IPA)
— #23. The Illest (American Porter)
— #29. Lexington Queen (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFfKn_0jMhpU5M00

26 / 26BeerAdvocate

#1. Wicked Weed Brewing

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 22
– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:
— #2. Red Angel (Wild Ale)
— #4. Angel Of Darkness (Wild Ale)
— #10. Framboos Morte (Wild Ale)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

