WBOY
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
WBOY
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
WBOY
GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
WBOY
The game slowed down, so Anderson sped up
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jaylen Anderson looked comfortable in Stillwater on Saturday. The freshman running back led West Virginia to a win at rainy Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing for a pair of long touchdowns and tallying 155 rushing yards. He said after the game that he had finally gotten acquainted with the game’s speed.
WBOY
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
WBOY
West Virginia just outside the Top 25 in latest AP Poll
After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week...
WBOY
FINAL: WVU football 24, Oklahoma State 19
West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.
voiceofmotown.com
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
3 confirmed dead in Friday morning crash in Weston
The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.
Man found dead after suspicious West Virginia crash had multiple stab wounds
The man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
WDTV
Body found in car pulled from creek
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WDTV
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
WDTV
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
wtae.com
Fatal house fire in Westmoreland County overnight
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are dead following a fire overnight, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, Friday around 9 p.m. Westmoreland County 911 said fire and EMS...
