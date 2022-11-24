ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52

Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer

Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

The game slowed down, so Anderson sped up

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jaylen Anderson looked comfortable in Stillwater on Saturday. The freshman running back led West Virginia to a win at rainy Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing for a pair of long touchdowns and tallying 155 rushing yards. He said after the game that he had finally gotten acquainted with the game’s speed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip

West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia just outside the Top 25 in latest AP Poll

After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

FINAL: WVU football 24, Oklahoma State 19

West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body found in car pulled from creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Fatal house fire in Westmoreland County overnight

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are dead following a fire overnight, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, Friday around 9 p.m. Westmoreland County 911 said fire and EMS...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

