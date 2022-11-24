Read full article on original website
Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
Wedgewood, Robertson lead Stars to 4-1 win over Blues
Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night. Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas, which has earned at least...
Lightning battle back to beat Sabres in overtime
BUFFALO — Given how much time the Lightning spent in their own zone, they were probably lucky to be tied with the Sabres midway through the third period Monday night. Then, things got a little crazy. After falling behind by two goals, Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game...
